Congo Energy & Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025: Technical Sessions To Fuel Investment, Growth In Congo’S Energy Landscape

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum 2025, scheduled for March 24-26 in Brazzaville, will bring together global leaders and policymakers to explore the Republic of Congo's energy sector. The forum will feature high-level technical sessions, focusing on the latest opportunities, regulatory reforms and key developments in oil, and power generation.

Key technical presentations will focus on the structure of Congo's gas market, providing insight into the country's efforts to capitalize on its reserves. With the implementation of the Gas Master Plan and the introduction of a new Gas Code, Congo is creating a more attractive investment climate for gas-to-power projects and the development of a national gas company. These sessions will explore opportunities for monetizing stranded gas resources and developing infrastructure to meet growing demand, positioning Congo as a potential regional hub for gas production with lucrative opportunities for both local and international stakeholders.

The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

As the country works to transform its energy sector, the forum will also feature key discussions on its legal and regulatory frameworks for gas market development. These sessions will offer valuable insights into recent reforms designed to attract foreign investment and enhance energy infrastructure. With Congo aiming to double oil production by 2027 and expand electricity generation, discussions will address how the new Gas Code and other reforms are streamlining energy exploration and production, creating a more transparent and attractive environment for international investors.

A unique technical workshop at CEIF 2025 will focus on Congo's partnerships with Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in energy sector development. By comparing Congo's gas market to successful models in these countries, the session will highlight the importance of international collaboration in boosting energy production, technology transfer and capacity building. With multi-sectoral agreements already signed, the workshop will explore how these partnerships are enhancing Congo's oil and gas infrastructure, positioning the country as a competitive player in the global energy market.

In a session dedicated to floating LNG (FLNG) technology, CEIF 2025 will showcase the country's flagship Congo LNG Project – a game-changer for the country's natural gas industry. The Nguya FLNG vessel, launched in 2024 with a capacity of 3 million tons per year, will play a critical role in liquefying Congo's gas for export. This workshop will delve into the technical aspects of FLNG, its benefits for Congo's energy infrastructure and its broader implications for the country's natural gas export potential.

CEIF 2025 will also feature two workshops focused on offshore exploration in Congo's prolific oil and gas fields. The "Expanding the Congo/Angola Basin" session will explore the growing collaboration between Congo and Angola to develop reserves in the Lower Congo Basin, where companies like ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies and Chevron are expanding production. The "Deepwater Congo" session will focus on deepwater oil projects, providing an in-depth look at production techniques, technological advancements and how new fields will drive Congo's oil output.

Additional technical sessions will focus on Congo's marginal fields and the country's growing gas-to-power generation potential. Marginal fields in Congo present new opportunities for smaller independent operators, while ongoing and planned projects aimed at leveraging the country's natural gas reserves for domestic electricity generation are set to meet rising energy demand and improve energy access.

