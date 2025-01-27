Rising demand for gene therapies and biologics, advances in biotechnology, increased investments in R&D, biopharmaceutical expansion, and increased awareness and use of personalized medicine will all fuel market growth.



Innovations in purification technologies, such as affinity chromatography and membrane-based systems, enhance the efficiency and yield of plasmid extraction, facilitating easier scalability and quality improvement, which are essential for meeting the growing needs in the gene therapy sector.

For instance, in August 2023, CD Bioparticles launched a new line of DNA extraction and purification kits designed for rapid and reliable isolation of various DNA types, which further underscores the market's evolution and response to technological advancements. As these innovations progress, the market's potential for growth is reinforced by the ongoing demand for high-quality plasmid DNA in research and therapeutic applications.

North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of a well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, extensive research and development activities, and significant investment in advanced healthcare solutions.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, coupled with increasing investments in research and development. For instance, in June 2024, Asahi Kasei Group's U.S. subsidiary Bionova Scientific (a biologics CDMO) announced plans to establish a new plasmid DNA development and production plant in Texas.

By product and services, the Instrument segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global plasmid purification market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for advanced purification technologies that enhance efficiency, yield, and automation in plasmid isolation processes. For example, in June 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched the KingFisher PlasmidPro Maxi Processor (PlasmidPro), a maxi-scale plasmid DNA purification system based on the company's KingFisher instrument series.

Additionally, the services segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing complexity of plasmid purification processes and the growing demand for outsourced services among biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

By Grade, the molecular-grade segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global plasmid purification market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for high-purity plasmid DNA required for critical applications in gene therapy, vaccine development, and recombinant protein production. For instance, in February 2023, AccuraBio collaborated with Cytiva to develop its plasmid DNA CDMO services, which utilize Cytiva's bacterial plasmid two-step purification technology.

Additionally, the transfection grade segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing applications of plasmid DNA in gene editing, cell-based assays, and therapeutic developments that require efficient transfection processes.

By application, the cloning and protein expression segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global plasmid purification market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for recombinant proteins in therapeutic and diagnostic applications, as well as the expanding use of plasmids in genetic engineering and synthetic biology. For instance, in April 2024, Charles River Laboratories negotiated a manufacturing agreement with Axovia Therapeutics and Ship of Thesus. Charles River will produce the gene-of-interest plasmid to enable Axovia's gene treatments for ciliopathies.

Additionally, the transfection & gene editing segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surging advancements in gene editing technologies such as CRISPR/Cas9 and the increasing adoption of these methods in research and therapeutic applications.

By end-user, the academic and research institutes segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global plasmid purification market in 2023 owing to the significant increase in funding for research projects and the growing emphasis on biotechnology and life sciences education.

For instance, in June 2023, GenScript Biotech Corporation added the AmMag Quatro automated plasmid purification system to its lab and research product line, which may be utilized for viral vector creation for cell engineering and gene therapy. Additionally, the contract research organizations (CROs) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend of outsourcing research and development activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Report Scope:



Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product and Services, Grade, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players 20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement.

