Hamilton Reserve Bank Appoints Qatar Executive Muhammad Al Misned To International Advisory Board

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Hamilton Reserve ( ), the largest global bank HQ in the Caribbean region serving clients from 150 countries in 15 languages and 70 currencies has announced the appointment of global business executive and Middle East expert Mr. Muhammad Al Misned as a member of the bank's prestigious, invitation-only International Advisory Board .

Mr. Muhammad Al Misned , based in Qatar and London, is a leading architect, entrepreneur and investor with decades of experience in Qatar and the Middle East. Spanning both domestic and international spheres, Mr. Al Misned has worked closely with many world-renowned institutions on business development initiatives and investments. Since 2007, he has been Chairman of the Al Khor Football Club. He is also Chairman of the Technical University of Munich (TUM), based in Qatar, as well as the Vice President of DAFT-Berlin's German Arab Friendship Association. He has a bachelor's degree in Architectural Engineering from a major US university.

Sir Tony Baldry, Chairman, Hamilton Reserve Bank, stated:“Mr. Muhammad Al Misned is a leading expert on Qatar and the Middle East. Hamilton Reserve Bank is most delighted to have Mr. Misned's advice and guidance on market expansion and investment opportunities from Qatar as well as the rapidly growing Middle East region.”

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (; SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is an award-winning global bank with a deep British heritage as the hometown bank of America's founding father, Alexander Hamilton, born 1755, serving a large and rapidly expanding clientele of local and international residents from 150 countries. Featured as a global success story by Temenos, the world's largest banking financial technology firm, Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine compliance history, a large deposit and asset custody client base, and fully automated new customer account approval in minutes via e-KYC. Serving customers in 70 currencies across four business lines by a global staff from 13 countries speaking 15 languages, Hamilton Reserve Bank is headquartered on a 12-acre corporate campus as the largest global bank HQ in the Caribbean region with a worldwide presence.

