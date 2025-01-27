EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

naoo shows strong growth in Q4 and lands in 3rd place on the Swiss App Charts for the first time

27.01.2025 / 09:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

naoo shows strong growth in Q4 and lands in 3rd place on the Swiss App Charts for the first time

Downloads in Q4 2024 increased by 65% compared to the previous quarter

The number of comments grew by 117% in Q4

Growing awareness of the naoo app: the App Store conversion rate quintupled in Q4 naoo achieved a top position in the Swiss App Charts for the first time, ranking 3rd Zug/Zurich, January 27, 2025 – naoo AG (ISIN: CH1323306329, WKN: A40NNU), the operator of the unique social media app naoo, continues its successful growth trajectory. Downloads in Q4 2024 increased by 65% compared to the previous quarter, bringing the total number of downloads past the 85,000 mark. At its peak, naoo ranked 3rd in the Swiss App Store, firmly establishing itself among the top 10 most popular social apps. At the same time, organic growth gained further momentum during the final quarter of 2024. This is evidenced by the app's improved discoverability: 59% of new users found naoo directly through the App Store search, up from approximately 37% in Q3 2024. This improvement had a direct impact on the App Store conversion rate (from impressions to downloads), which nearly quintupled in the last three months of 2024 to reach 23.3%. This further demonstrates the app's steadily growing awareness. Engagement as a Driver for Increasing Reach

Equally encouraging was the development of engagement metrics within the naoo community, which grew significantly compared to the previous quarter. Interaction with content, measured by the number of likes and comments, increased by 80%, rising from 340,000 to 610,000. Over the same period, direct user connections-measured by the number of follows-grew from 160,000 to 240,000, an increase of 50% compared to Q3. Karl Fleetwood, CFO and COO of naoo AG, commented:“Our placement in the top 3 of the app store charts is a strong signal. It shows that our concept of personalized, relevant, and rewarding social media experiences is striking a chord with users and captivating more and more people. But there is also significant activity within the naoo community-the sharp increase in engagement confirms that we are on the right track in every respect.” These developments indicate that the naoo community is not only growing but also becoming increasingly active and interconnected. The high level of participation, the steadily growing volume of content, and the intensifying interaction between users are all very positive signals. This creates a solid foundation for sustainable growth and strengthens naoo's position as an interactive network that offers value to both users and business partners. The significant increase in engagement within the naoo community can be attributed to targeted measures. Over the past few months, the feed logic has been gradually optimized and enhanced with more precisely tailored recommendations. Additionally, a new search function with visual content suggestions has been introduced, further increasing the platform's relevance and attractiveness. As Gabriel Höhener, CPO of naoo AG, explains:“Our AI-driven feed optimization remains a priority. We are working intensively on the algorithm to deliver even more precise personalized recommendations for content, people, and offers. Extensive updates in this area will soon be implemented.” About naoo naoo AG operates a next-generation social media platform designed to connect people based on their interests and preferences, delivering a unique user experience through gamification and personalized content. With its innovative points and rewards system, naoo motivates user engagement and enables users to directly benefit from their activity on the platform. naoo's business customers can create tailored offers that align with individual user needs, encouraging visits to their physical locations by awarding naoo points. These points can be redeemed for various rewards, creating value for both users and business partners. The naoo app is available for download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, naoo AG is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (Ticker Symbol: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329). For more information, visit: . Contacts : Media und Investors Karl Fleetwood, CFO and COO, ... Axel Mühlhaus / Jessica Pommer edicto GmbH Eschersheimer Landstr. 42 60322 Frankfurt a.M. / Germany Tel.: +49 (0) 69 905505-52 E-Mail ... Users & Community Benjamin Duthaler, Head of Community Management, ...

27.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: naoo AG Baarerstrasse 21 6300 Zug Switzerland E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH1323306329 WKN: A40NNU Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 2074793

Notierung in Düsseldorf vorgesehen (Freiverkehr) / Intended to be listed in Dusseldorf (Open Market) End of News EQS News Service