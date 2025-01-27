(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) hootfolio, Inc., a Provider of Causal Analysis Technology, Launches Business Development

TOKYO, Jan 27, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced hootfolio, Inc., a provider of causal analysis AI solutions that support decision making by visualizing the cause-and-effect relationships of things from data, launched business on January 1, 2025.

hootfolio, Inc. was carved out of NEC through NEC's business innovation process. In doing so, the company has received assistance from BIRD INITIATIVE Corporation, which assists companies in creating new businesses.

In recent years, corporate management issues have become increasingly complex, and the need to make decisions based on data is growing. However, deciphering causal relationships from data takes an enormous amount of time because it requires repeated trial and error based on hypotheses.

Since its launch at NEC in 2020, casual analysis has been used to visualize human psychology and to develop effective measures in areas such as marketing and human resources. hootfolio will accelerate the use of casual analysis to further business growth and problem solving for customers across a wide range of fields, including product development, customer relationship enhancement, business management, and public policy. In order to expand rapidly, hootfolio will aggressively pursue further product and technology enhancements through external funding and partner collaboration, targeting an IPO by 2030 and future expansion into the U.S.

Going forward, BIRD INITIATIVE will continue to bolster Carve-out Studio, which takes the cutting-edge technologies, human resources, and other assets accumulated by large companies and scales them up with startup-like speed by establishing companies and bringing in outside capital.

Moreover, NEC will continue to develop new businesses in order to transform its technological strengths into customer value and implement them in society to generate innovation.

Outline of hootfolio

Name: hootfolio, Inc.

Representative: Kenta Kasahara

Location: Sha Maison Stage Tamachi, 5-32-12 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Establishment: August 2024

Business: Providing causal analysis AI and data utilization support

Overview of causal analysis AI

This solution utilizes NEC's AI technology to automatically extract the structure of cause-and-effect relationships from various types of data, which previously had to be analyzed manually based on hypotheses. This significantly reduces the trial-and-error time required for analysis and reduces the workload of operators. Furthermore, the solution also enables the exploration of causal relationships among numerous factors, including indirect effects, which are difficult to find manually. In addition, since objective data analysis is possible, the quality of analysis can be improved, and more precise sales promotion strategies and planning of measures to improve customer satisfaction, etc. can be achieved.

