Innovation in Action: DVCOM's GCC Roadshow – Dubai Brings AI-Powered Business Solutions to the Forefront

(MENAFN- Absolute Communications ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 27th January 2025 – DVCOM successfully concluded the GCC Roadshow – Dubai, held on January 22, 2025, at DoubleTree by Hilton, marking another milestone in its mission to drive technological innovation and foster strategic collaboration across the Gulf region. The event brought together industry powerhouses Microsoft, Yealink, and ViewSonic, along with a distinguished audience of enthusiasts and partners eager to explore the future of AI-driven collaboration and enterprise infrastructure.

A for Transformation

The Dubai chapter of the GCC Roadshow served as a dynamic platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, showcase their innovative solutions, and discuss trends shaping the future of technology in the region. Focusing on AI-powered collaboration, the event highlighted DVCOM’s commitment to enabling businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

"With businesses in the GCC rapidly advancing their digital transformation efforts, events such as our roadshow play a vital role in showcasing how appropriate technologies address real-world challenges. We take pride in empowering enterprises to leverage cutting-edge solutions that boost efficiency, security, and innovation," stated Renjan George, Managing Director at DVCOM Technology.

Key Highlights from the Event

1. Yealink’s Next-Gen Collaboration Solutions

Yealink, a leader in unified communications and collaboration, took center stage with its impressive portfolio of AI-powered Microsoft-certified video communication and collaboration solutions. Attendees experienced firsthand the Yealink A40 Meeting Board, an advanced 75-inch display designed for superior audio and video quality, and the MVC S90 AVoIP solution, offering intelligent design and seamless deployment for hybrid meetings. With an impressive 45% growth in 2024, Yealink reaffirmed its commitment to transforming workplace collaboration.



2. Microsoft’s Vision for AI-Enhanced Workplaces

Microsoft’s focus on security and cloud-based infrastructure was unique and Senior Partner Solution Architect, Eric Moneyang, captivated the audience with insights into Microsoft 365 Copilot, an AI-powered productivity tool revolutionizing the way businesses work. The keynote highlighted Copilot’s ability to streamline workflows, reduce workloads, and enhance creativity with enterprise-grade security and compliance features—offering businesses a competitive edge in the digital age.



3. ViewSonic’s Smart Learning and Hybrid Work Solutions

ViewSonic introduced large displays and ChirpAI—an AI powered teaching assistant (currently in beta), leveraging smart chatbots to transform teaching and learning and TeamJoin™, a Microsoft Teams Rooms-certified video conferencing solution, garnered significant attention from educators and business leaders looking to enhance productivity and engagement in both classrooms and boardrooms.

A Catalyst for Growth and Partnerships

In addition to the product showcases, the event offered valuable networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with technology partners, explore potential collaborations, and discover innovative solutions designed to meet their industry needs. DVCOM aims to maintain its position as a leading ICT firm by expanding partnerships in the Middle East and Africa while enhancing existing relationships. The event highlighted the significance of strategic partnerships and innovation in fostering regional growth.

DVCOM remains dedicated to empowering businesses with top-tier communication, collaboration, cloud, and security solutions. As the company expands its presence across the GCC and beyond, it continues to pursue new supplier partnerships and innovative solutions that align with the region's evolving technology landscape.

The Dubai chapter's success paves the way for future roadshow editions throughout the GCC, as DVCOM remains committed to influencing the evolution of business communication and collaboration.

