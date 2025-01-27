Tata Steel Foundation’s Samvaad Brings Tribal Art and Culture to the 25th Edition of Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 27, 2025: Samvaad, one of the largest tribal conclaves in India, by Tata Steel Foundation returns to the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) for its second year. It is set to bring a vibrant tapestry of tribal art and culture to the 25th edition of one of the most iconic arts festival of Mumbai, taking place from January 25 to February 2, 2025.



As part of the Samvaad X Kala Ghoda collaboration, four tribal artisans from Jharkhand and Odisha have created 25 artworks for a special installation. These artworks celebrate the 25-year legacy of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival and represent five diverse tribal artforms: Sohrai, Paitkar, Saura, Juang, and Gond. The artists, Nandini Singh, Lakhimoni Sardar, Dinabandhu Soren and Dhirendra, are entrepreneurs at self-help groups based out of the two states. Their creations not only pay homage to the esteemed festival but also share the rich stories and traditions of tribal art and culture.



Sourav Roy, CEO, Tata Steel Foundation, said: “Samvaad’s collaboration with Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is a testament to our commitment to bringing the unique and diverse expressions of tribal art and culture to a wider audience. Building on the success of last year’s partnership, we are thrilled to continue this journey and introduce the captivating stories and rich traditions of tribal art to the urban landscape. We welcome you to be a part of this journey and witness the diverse tales of Samvaad.”

Tribal Artisans Showcase Their Crafts:

Throughout the nine days of the festival, Samvaad will host two stalls every three days, featuring the works of 12 artisans from various tribes and states across India. These stalls will offer a unique glimpse into their traditions and showcase their intricate handicrafts and artforms, emphasising the importance of natural elements and sustainable practices.

• Suluk Kumba (Santhal Tribe, West Bengal): This stall, meaning "beautiful family," will showcase intricate Santhal handicrafts woven from date leaves and fibers, highlighting their traditional use of natural materials.

• Bamon Handicrafts (Jaintia Tribe, Meghalaya): Featuring a range of cane and bamboo products, this stall will offer handmade daily use items and decorative pieces like baskets, mats, runners, and wall hangings.

• Srujanika Co-operative Society (Gopalpur): This self-help group will present Saura art on bamboo silk, canvas, frames, clocks, and magnets.

• Pragati Udyog Mahila Samiti (Potka, Jharkhand): This women-led self-help group will showcase their creations, including woodwork, handmade cloth bags, magnets, Sohrai art frames, and other decorative items.

• Ontor (Santhal Tribe, Bengal): This stall will feature authentic Sohrai art, including cushion covers, candles, and wall décor.

• Bodo Weaves (Bodo Tribe, Assam): Offering a diverse range of woven fabrics, this stall will showcase shawls, sarees, mats, carpets, and other textile products.

Panel Discussion on the Future:

A key highlight of this year's edition will be a panel discussion at David Sassoon Library on January 31, 2025, featuring individuals who deeply understand the earth and its challenges. Panelists, including Tsewang Nurboo (Boto Tribe, Ladakh), Mijing Nazary (Bodo Tribe, Assam), and Kiran Khalkho (Oraon Tribe, Jharkhand), will share their insights and perspectives, moderated by Sourav Roy, CEO of Tata Steel Foundation.





