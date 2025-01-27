Building a Healthy Workforce: IREDA Organizes Health Camp for Employees

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 27th January 2025

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) organized a preventive health check-up camp for its employees, including outsourced staff, at the company’s registered office in New Delhi today. The initiative was inaugurated by Dr. Bijay Kumar Mohanty, Director (Finance), in the presence of senior officials.

The health camp provided a range of diagnostic tests and consultations with medical experts, enabling employees to monitor their health and take proactive measures. Employees actively participated in the camp, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA, said“ “Good physical and mental health is the foundation of productivity and innovation. At IREDA, we are committed to supporting the well-being of our employees through such proactive measures. This initiative reflects our belief in creating a workplace that cares for its peo”le.” He also acknowledged the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in promoting preventive healthcare and creating awareness across organizations.

Recognizing that outsourced employees are also integral part of its workforce, IREDA ensured they received equal access to the health services provided during the camp. With a strong focus on employee welfare, IREDA continues to set an example as an organization that prioritizes the health and happiness of its workforce.







