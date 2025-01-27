Bitcoin Tests $99K Support As Market Forces Correct Post-Inauguration Highs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) traders liquidated positions at a $109,000 peak this weekend, driving prices down 3.5% to $99,018 by Monday morning, according to January 27, 2025, data. The cryptocurrency's retreat below six figures erased $345 billion from global markets-now valued at $3.45 trillion-as investors banked profits following Donald Trump's January 20, 2025, presidential inauguration rally.



Free-market dynamics dominated the correction as long-term holders offloaded accumulated during prior dips, capitalizing on prices above $100,000. Meanwhile, institutional players funneled $1.76 billion into Bitcoin ETFs last week despite the volatility, with BlackRock's IBIT securing $1.32 billion alone. Grayscale's GBTC bled $97.87 million as investors chased lower-fee alternatives, demonstrating competitive market self-regulation.



Technical charts flagged the shift on January 25, when a doji candlestick hinted at exhausted momentum. Prices later broke an ascending channel's midline, testing critical $98,678–$99,700 support. Derivatives traders amplified the move, spiking Bitcoin futures volume by 74% to $172.56 billion as speculators repositioned.



Former President Trump's new crypto working group triggered immediate market reactions, BuyUcoin CEO Shivam Thakral noted, citing Bitcoin's 3.49% intraday drop to $100,908 after the regulatory announcement. BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes predicted deeper corrections to $70,000, arguing that markets must purge speculative excess naturally.

Bitcoin Tests $99K Support as Free Market Forces Correct Post-Inauguration Highs

Bernstein Research countered with a $70 billion 2025 ETF inflow forecast, framing this dip as routine profit-taking. Analysts highlighted the sell-off as proof that markets self-correct without bureaucratic intervention, contrasting progressive calls for tighter oversight. Neutral sentiment persists (Fear & Greed Index: 55/100) as traders weigh technical signals against Bitcoin's hardening institutional role.



Trading volumes hit $40.83 billion during the pullback, showcasing individual actors recalibrating risk. With RSI indicators still bullish, proponents argue this correction strengthens Bitcoin's foundation by transferring assets from weak to strong hands-a hallmark of free-market resilience.



