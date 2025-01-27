Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha Highway Nears Completion Under Great Return Program
1/27/2025 3:12:17 AM
Akbar Novruz
The Azerbaijan State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is
nearing completion of the Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway,
constructed as part of the "I State Program on the Great Return to
the Liberated Territories," approved by President Ilham Aliyev,
Azernews reports.
Spanning 81.7 kilometers, the new road is 19.3 kilometers
shorter than the previous 101-kilometer route. The first 48
kilometers of the highway adhere to the I technical category with
six lanes, while the remaining 33.7 kilometers feature four lanes.
The roadbed width varies from 21.5 to 29.5 meters, ensuring
high-quality transportation infrastructure.
The construction project includes advanced engineering
solutions:
Infrastructure: 191 culverts, 76 underground
and emergency passages, 11 bridges, 7 tunnels, and 9 viaducts.
Viaducts: Notable construction includes the
horizontal sliding method for overpass formwork, a first for
Azerbaijan, implemented on three viaducts at 57 km (185 m), 61.6 km
(250 m), and 62.5 km (295 m).
Tunnels: Removal of rock for the seven tunnels
was carried out through drilling, blasting, and demolition methods.
The longest tunnel spans over 3.3 kilometers.
Additional works include the construction of retaining walls,
drainage systems, and parking areas, alongside the installation of
lighting, barriers, and road equipment.
The highway connects key regions, including Fuzuli, Khojavand,
Khojaly, and Shusha, starting from the
Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangezur corridor highway. The project is
being executed according to international highway standards and
aims to ensure the timely restoration of vital transport links in
the liberated territories.
