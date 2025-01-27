Ireland calls for help as thousands remain without power after Storm Éowyn

(MENAFN) Ireland sought assistance from England and France as repair teams worked to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people following the devastation caused by Storm Éowyn. While the cleanup efforts continued, additional wet and windy weather hit the U.K., Ireland, and France on Sunday. The storm left over 1 million people in Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland without electricity after it passed through on Friday.



The storm caused significant damage, particularly in Ireland, where strong winds snapped telephone poles, damaged a Dublin ice rink, and even knocked over a large wind turbine. A wind gust of 114 mph (183 kph) was recorded on the west coast, breaking a record that had stood since 1945. The state electricity company, ESB Networks, reported that over 300,000 properties in Ireland were still without power by Sunday, down from 768,000 on Friday.



The Irish military also joined in the recovery efforts, but ESB Networks warned that it could take up to two weeks before electricity is fully restored to all affected areas. Irish Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary assured the public that the government was doing everything it could to address the situation and bring essential services back online as soon as possible.



Calleary explained that additional technicians were being brought in from England and France to assist with repairs. The focus, he said, was on getting critical infrastructure back up and running, including restoring power, water, and connectivity across the affected regions.

