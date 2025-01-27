Death rate from clashes between peacekeeping soldiers, M23 rebels in Congo reaches 13

(MENAFN) Authorities confirmed on Saturday that the death toll from clashes between peacekeeping and M23 rebels in eastern Congo has risen to 13. This includes nine South African soldiers, along with other personnel from Malawi and Uruguay, who were deployed as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional force or the UN mission in Congo (MONUSCO).



South Africa’s National Defense Force reported that its soldiers were killed in a confrontation with M23 rebels, who launched a large-scale attack on peacekeeping in an effort to take control of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province. The South African military described the deaths as a result of “gallant resistance” against the rebels during two days of intense fighting, which ended in the loss of nine soldiers by Friday.



Of the nine South African soldiers who died, seven were part of the SADC Mission in Congo (SAMIDRC), which was deployed in December 2023 to assist the Congolese government in combating M23 rebels and stabilizing the eastern region. The other two South African soldiers were part of the UN peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO. Several other soldiers were wounded during the violent clashes.



In response to the attack, the SADC condemned the assault on its mission, stating that such actions threaten the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peace of both the Democratic Republic of Congo and the broader SADC region. Moussa Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union Commission, also expressed concern over the escalating violence and humanitarian crisis in Congo, calling for an immediate ceasefire and a halt to hostilities from all parties involved.

