South Korean authorities end investigation into crash of Jeju Air plane

(MENAFN) South Korean authorities have concluded the search and recovery operations, as well as the investigation, into the crash of a Jeju Air plane on December 29, 2024, which resulted in the deaths of 179 people. According to the Korea JoongAng Daily, the victims' families agreed to end the investigation after the authorities revealed findings related to bird strikes that may have contributed to the crash.



Officials reported that feathers and bloodstains from Baikal teals, a migratory bird species, were discovered in both engines of the aircraft. In response, authorities have been analyzing the black box and the control communication records to assess the flight’s operating conditions, identify external factors, and investigate any potential abnormalities in the aircraft or engines. They emphasized the need for further detailed analysis to fully understand the situation.



On Sunday, the association representing the victims’ families announced that they would cease efforts to search for body fragments or remains. This decision followed a second meeting at Muan International Airport, where it was also confirmed that the airport would remain closed until April 18 to assist with the investigation and recovery efforts.



The Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, which was carrying 181 people, including six crew members, crashed while attempting to land in Muan County, located 288 kilometers southwest of Seoul. The crash, which occurred at 9:07 a.m. local time, resulted in 179 fatalities, with only two flight attendants surviving the tragic incident.

