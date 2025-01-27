Can Ethereum Overcome Its Ongoing Battle And Struggles?

(MENAFN- Breaking) The price of faced difficulty sustaining momentum above $3,420 and experienced a decline. Currently, is nearing $3,150 and may encounter challenges initiating a new uptrend.



Ethereum initiated a new downtrend from the $3,420 resistance area.

Trading below $3,250 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

A significant support breach occurred at $3,320 on the hourly ETH /USD chart. Potential for further gains exists if the price remains above the $3,150 support level.

Ethereum Price Struggles

The price of Ethereum started an upward movement from $3,280, similar to Bitcoin 's trend. ETH successfully surpassed resistance levels at $3,320 and $3,350.

Surpassing $3,400, the price tested levels up to $3,420. Subsequently, corrective action led to a drop below $3,220 and $3,320 support levels, breaking a key triangle support at $3,320 on the hourly ETH /USD chart.

After reaching a low of $3,161, ETH is consolidating losses. Currently, the price hovers below $3,250 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average. Resistance is anticipated near $3,220 or the 23.6% Fib retracement level from the previous swing high to low.

Significant resistance is expected around $3,250, with main resistance forming near $3,300 or the 50% Fib retracement level from the previous swing high to low.

A potential upward move above $3,300 could drive the price towards $3,350. Breaking above $3,350 may pave the way for additional gains, targeting $3,420 or even $3,500 in the near future.

Possible Decline in ETH Prices

If Ethereum fails to surpass the $3,250 resistance level, a new decline could ensue. Initial support is expected around $3,150, with major support at $3,120.

If the price dips below $3,120, a further decline towards $3,050 is likely. Extended losses may push the price towards $3,020 support, with a crucial support level at $3,000.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH /USD indicates bearish momentum.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH /USD is currently below the 50 zone.

Major Support Level – $3,150

Major Resistance Level – $3,250

