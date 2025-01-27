Capital Bank the Exclusive Banking Partner of the Jordanian Premier Basketball League

(MENAFN- Advvise) As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting youth and enhancing the sports landscape in Jordan, Capital Bank has announced its sponsorship of the Jordanian Premier Basketball League, becoming its exclusive banking partner. This partnership aims to elevate the league’s status and contribute to the development of Jordanian basketball.

In recent years, the Jordanian Premier Basketball League has experienced remarkable growth, with significant improvements in team performance and increasing popularity among basketball fans.

Touleen Barto, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank, expressed her pride. She stated,

“We believe our support will contribute to the continued growth of basketball in Jordan and help drive further success on both the local and international levels. At Capital Bank, we are dedicated to empowering young talent and providing them with opportunities to pursue their ambitions. Sponsoring the league is one of the many ways we support this mission."

Barto added: “Our partnership with the Jordanian Premier Basketball League aligns with Capital Bank’s corporate social responsibility strategy, which focuses on supporting initiatives that drive community development. We are confident that this sponsorship will have a meaningful and positive impact across various levels."







