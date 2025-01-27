Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,430 Over Past Day
Date
1/27/2025 1:11:26 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) By January 27, 2025, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, have reached approximately 831,620 personnel, including 1,430 troops lost over the past day.
This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , as cited by Ukrinform.
Other losses sustained by the Russian forces include: 9,871 (+3) tanks, 20,561 (+12) armored combat vehicles, 22,339 (+16) artillery systems, 1,263 (+0) MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems), 1,050 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 331 (+0) helicopters, 23,327 (+74) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,053 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 35,183 (+59) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,716 (+1) specialized equipment.
The data are being updated.
Read also: AFU repel Russian assault near Vovchansk
As previously reported by Ukrinform, by 22:00 on January 26, there had been 153 recorded combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders across the frontline.
MENAFN27012025000193011044ID1109131401
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.