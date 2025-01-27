Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,430 Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) By January 27, 2025, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, have reached approximately 831,620 personnel, including 1,430 lost over the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , as cited by Ukrinform.

Other losses sustained by the Russian forces include: 9,871 (+3) tanks, 20,561 (+12) armored combat vehicles, 22,339 (+16) artillery systems, 1,263 (+0) MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems), 1,050 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 331 (+0) helicopters, 23,327 (+74) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,053 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 35,183 (+59) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,716 (+1) specialized equipment.

The data are being updated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, by 22:00 on January 26, there had been 153 recorded combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders across the frontline.