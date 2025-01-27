International SOS Issued Travel And Safety Tips Amid Rising Respiratory Virus Cases To Stay Safe During Chinese Lunar New Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 20 January 2024 – A record-breaking nine billion inbound and domestic trips are predicted to take place in China during the 40-day rush for the Chinese Lunar New Year[1] (Spring Festival) period. The official public holiday in China will run from 28 January to 4 February. Boosted by factors such as the recent expansion of the visa-free transit policy[2], this represents a nearly 7% increase year-on-year. Celebratory gatherings are also expected to attract crowds in major cities globally. To ensure the health, security and wellbeing of employees during this festive period, International SOS, is encouraging organisations to prioritise their workforce's health and safety.



Dr Echo Li, Medical Director for China at International SOS, said:“With the recent increase in the risk of infection from respiratory viruses[3], particularly given the upcoming holiday season and increased social gatherings, it is advisable for employees and their families to prioritise vaccination before travelling and to stay informed of health risks and medical alerts/travel advisories at their destination.”



Yingyan Zhang, Senior Travel Risk Manager at International SOS, added:“While enjoying the Spring Festival celebrations worldwide, individuals should be mindful of the increased security risks associated with large crowds. Precautions such as safeguarding personal belongings and remaining vigilant against potential pickpocketing and scams are crucial. Additionally, it is essential to be aware of potential crowd surges, to adhere to crowd control measures and to maintain a heightened level of situational awareness throughout the festivities.”



To help organisations ensure the health and safety of their employees during the Spring Festival holiday period, International SOS has issued the following advice:



1) Communicate clear travel guidelines: regularly review and update travel safety policies and procedures to reflect evolving global health and security situations. Provide specific guidance on avoiding overcrowded areas and emphasise the importance of adhering to local laws and regulations.



2) Address potential health risks: it is crucial to be aware of potential health risks, particularly respiratory infections, as these can spread easily in crowded environments and during the winter months. Ensure employees take necessary precautions such as vaccination and wearing masks in crowded areas. It is also essential to be mindful of food and water safety to prevent foodborne illnesses.



3) Empower travellers with resources and decision-making tools: provide travellers with access to reliable travel information resources, such as government travel advisories, reputable news sources, weather alerts and local emergency contact numbers. Equip them with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions about their travel plans and to respond effectively to unexpected situations.



4) Provide travel security training: conduct pre-travel briefings to equip employees with essential safety knowledge. Provide access to travel security resources, such as online safety guides and mobile apps.



5) Encourage responsible travel practices: employees should be reminded to be aware of their surroundings, maintain a heightened level of vigilance. To minimise risks, they should avoid overcrowded areas and adhere strictly to local laws and regulations.





About the International SOS Group of Companies



The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of saving lives and protecting your global workforce from health and security threats. Wherever you are, we deliver customised health, security risk management and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. In the event of extreme weather, an epidemic or a security incident, we provide an immediate response providing peace of mind. Our innovative technology and medical and security expertise focus on prevention, offering real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground quality delivery. We help protect your people, and your organisation's reputation, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, organisations can fulfil their Duty of Care responsibilities, while empowering business resilience, continuity, and sustainability.



Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group has been saving lives for 40 years. Headquartered in London & Singapore, it is trusted by over 9,000 organisations. This includes the majority of the Fortune Global 500, as well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions, and NGOs. Nearly 12,000 multi-cultural security, medical, logistics and digital experts stand with you to provide support & assistance from over 1,200 locations in 90 countries, 24/7, 365 days. Between them, International SOS employees speak nearly 100 languages and dialects in our Assistance Centres, clinics, and offices.



Company :-3M Media Works P.Ltd

User :- Israrul Haque

Email :-israr@3mmediaworks