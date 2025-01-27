Supreme Judiciary Council Delegation Participates In GCC Law And Arbitration Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: A delegation from the Supreme Judiciary Council, headed by President of the and Trade Court H E Judge Khalid bin Ali Al Obaidly participated in the 1st GCC Law and Arbitration Week, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain from January 26 to 30, with the participation of around 2,000 participants from more than 20 countries.

The delegation included Senior Judge at the Court of Appeal H E Ali Issa Al Khulaifi, First Vice-President of the Court of First Instance H E Judge Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al Sulaiti, and a number of officials from the Investment and Commerce Court.

This event, organised by the GCC Commercial Arbitration Center (GCCCAC), is a significant platform for exchanging expertise in the field of law and arbitration, and contributes to enhancing cooperation between the relevant parties in the region, thus supporting sustainable economic development efforts.

The GCC Law and Arbitration Week represents an important step toward developing the business and investment environment in the region, enhancing sustainable economic growth, and strengthening the position of the GCC countries as a legal center.