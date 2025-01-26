Metro Awards EIA Contract For San Miguelito Cable Cars And Extends Prequalification Period

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Panama Metro awarded the Cegygsa-Serpinco Consortium, made up of G&G SA Specialized Consultancies and Serpinco, SA, the contract to carry out the Environmental Impact Study (EIA) of the San Miguelito cable car. The tender had a reference price of 187,650 dollars, and with its offer, Cegygsa-Serpinco beat out five other competitors. The second cheapest offer was presented by the Environmental Development Corporation (Codesa), with 151,401 dollars. Once the company receives the order to proceed from the Panama Metro, it will have eight months to carry out the environmental study of the cable car.

MENAFN26012025000218011062ID1109131053