Egypt's Prime Minister Witnesses Launch Of Major Gaza Aid Convoy

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the departure Sunday of the largest-ever humanitarian aid convoy to Gaza from the Tahya Misr Fund, a major initiative reflecting Egypt's ongoing support for Palestinians. The convoy, comprising 305 trucks carrying over 4,200 tons of aid and 11 ambulances, left from the Al-Asmarat neighbourhood under the slogan"We Share for Humanity."

The initiative, responding to the humanitarian crisis following a ceasefire, follows directives from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and is a collaboration with Egyptian Zakat and Charity House, the Egyptian Food Bank, and the Al-Sharia Association. The launch event was attended by Ahmed Ali, Head of the Presidential Office and Tahya Misr Fund treasurer, along with numerous ministers, governors, ambassadors, and civil society representatives.

Speaking at the Al-Asmarat departure point, Madbouly offered congratulations to President Al-Sisi and the Egyptian people on the occasion of Isra and Mi'raj, noting the convoy's launch coincided with the significant religious event and the start of“Week of Goodness” initiatives in the area. He highlighted Al-Asmarat's significance as the origin point for President Sisi's initiative to improve living conditions for families in unsafe areas, benefiting over 300,000 families.

Madbouly lauded the“Week of Goodness” as an example of successful state and civil society collaboration, specifically mentioning Egyptian Zakat and Charity House (affiliated with Al-Azhar) and the Egyptian Food Bank. He detailed extensive services provided to 20,000 families in Al-Asmarat, including medical care, glasses, hearing aids, prosthetics, disability support, food, household goods, clothing, and wedding preparations for 100 girls.

Madbouly stressed Egypt's continued leading role in regional support, particularly for Palestinians. This is the fifth convoy launched by the Tahya Misr Fund, he noted, adding that this shipment alone includes 305 trucks carrying over 4,200 tons of food, supplies, and medicine, along with 11 ambulances for Palestinians who have suffered for over 15 months. He offered prayers for an end to suffering, stability, and the reconstruction of Gaza, thanking participating civil society and international organisations. He concluded with“Long Live Egypt!”

Tamer Abdel Fattah, Executive Director of the Tahya Misr Fund, provided further details on the convoy's contents, including medical equipment, medicines, approximately 3,282 tons of staple foods (rice, pasta, sugar, oil, tea, dates, cheese, water, dairy, juice), winter clothing, blankets, rugs, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, shelter kits, and tents. He commended the work of volunteers who sorted and packaged the aid according to strict international standards.

The Tahya Misr Fund has provided account number 037037 (Gaza Aid) for donations in local and foreign currencies via all banks in Egypt and internationally, and also through their website, . Previous convoys were sent to Gaza in 2024 (507 trucks, over 8,000 tons of aid, 2 ambulances) and 2021 (130 trucks). These convoys are part of the fund's“Disaster and Crisis Response” strategic initiative, aimed at alleviating suffering, promoting solidarity, and empowering civil society.