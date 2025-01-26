Iot Integration Market Booming Worldwide With Demands: Forecast To Reach $78.1 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The growing demand for IoT apps and smart devices drives the global IoT integration market, with North America leading through 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IoT integration refers to the development of independently designed applications and databases that work well together. IoT integration entails ensuring the combination of new IoT devices, IoT data, IoT platforms, and IoT applications work effectively together in the context of developing end-to-end IoT business solutions. The Internet of Things integration is defined as the collection of IoT integration capabilities required by IoT project implementers to properly integrate end-to-end IoT business solutions.According to the report, the global IoT integration market generated $3.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $78.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 35.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 323 Pages) at:Rise in demand for IoT applications and the increase in penetration of IoT-powered smartphones and smart wearables are expected to fuel the growth of the global IoT integration Industry. However, the higher installation costs and complex infrastructural requirements hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in the field of IoT and cloud technology present new opportunities for the market in future.Based on service type, the system design services segment was the largest in 2021, occupying nearly two-fifths of the overall market share and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth of IoT solutions in modern business enterprises. However, the application management services segment contributed to the fastest CAGR of 40.0% in 2031, owing to the growing need to simplify IoT applications management.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share of nearly three-fourths of the global IoT integration market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. This is due to the large-scale IoT and operation management needs of large enterprises. However, the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 38.2% in 2031, owing to, the growing adoption of innovative technologies by modern SMEs.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: /purchase-optionsBased on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment held the largest share of around one-fourth of the global IoT integration market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing industrial IoT and automation trends. However, the healthcare segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 40.7% in 2031, owing to the growing need to optimize the patient data monitoring and collection in the healthcare sector.Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global IoT integration market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period, owing to the presence of key IoT solution vendors in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 38.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2031, owing to the ongoing digital and economic transformation of the region. The other regions discussed in the report are Europe and LAMEA.Covid-19 Scenario:The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the global IoT integration market. This is due to the rise in the adoption of work-from-home culture across the globe and growth in demand for IoT and automation solutions during the period.The COVID-19 pandemic forced banks to rapidly switch to digital platforms. This is attributed to the stringent lockdown and movement restrictions in public places by governments in a majority of countries. This in turn, helped to drive the market growth, as various businesses sped up their digital transformation during the period to keep up with various social distancing and hygiene challenges during the period.If you have any special requirements, Request customization:Leading Market Players:AccentureATOS SECapgeminiCognizantDell TechnologyDXCTechnologyFujitsu LimitedHCL TechnologiesIBM CorporationInfosys LimitedNTT data corporationSalesforce Inc.Tech MahindraTata Consultancy ServicesWiproDeloitteSoftdelThe report analyzes these key players of the global IoT integration market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. 