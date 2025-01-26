(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Valves In Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 1.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries China, US, Australia, Indonesia, Russia, UK, Canada, Germany, France, and Brazil Key companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, AVK Holding AS, Bray International Inc., Crane Holdings Co., Curtiss Wright Corp., Dembla Valves Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Hawa Valves and Tubes Pvt. Ltd, Hobbs Valve Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ITT Inc., KITZ Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Pentair Plc, RF Valves Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, and Velan Inc.

The mining industry is experiencing modernization with a focus on high-quality industrial valves for improved operational efficiency and safety. Balanced diaphragm valves are trending due to their reliable shut-off capabilities and ability to protect equipment from fluid contamination. IoT sensors and remote monitoring are innovations driving real-time performance in power plants and oil & gas applications. Valve manufacturing is prioritizing material technology to enhance controlling capabilities, especially in pipeline infrastructure and crude oil refining. Ball valves and gate valves are essential for flow control in various industries, including water supply and wastewater infrastructure. Safety remains a top priority, with leak detection and overheating prevention being crucial in power plants and nuclear facilities. Proactive decision-making is possible with advanced automation and AI in valve control systems. Pressure and temperature monitoring are essential for preventing valve failures and maintaining optimal performance. In the mining sector, ownership costs are reduced by innovations like trunnion mounted ball valves and floating ball valves. Valve manufacturing policies focus on improving flow rates and isolating critical piping systems to prevent fuel waste and ensure product specifications are met. In pipeline applications, valves play a vital role in infrastructure development and sanitation systems.

The global demand for rare metals and minerals, including cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements, is increasing due to their use in high-tech applications, such as batteries for electric vehicles. Deep-sea mining is gaining interest as a potential source for these minerals, with areas containing polymetallic nodules, polymetallic sulfides, and cobalt-rich ferromanganese crusts being explored. With land-based mineral mines dwindling, the ocean is seen as the next frontier for mining. While petroleum and natural gas have been extracted from the ocean for years, mineral mining is a new development. This shift represents an opportunity for companies to expand their operations and meet the growing demand for these essential resources.



The mining industry faces unique challenges in maintaining operational efficiency and ensuring safety with valves. Balanced diaphragm valves are crucial for controlling temperature and pressure in power plants and nuclear facilities. Modernization of high-quality industrial valves is essential for proactive decision-making and preventing valve failures. Remote monitoring with IoT sensors and automation enable real-time performance data, helping isolate issues before they become major problems. Ball valves and gate valves are essential for flow control in oil and gas, refining, and wastewater infrastructure. Innovations in material technology protect equipment from fluid contamination and overheating. Leak detection and shut-off capabilities are vital for maintaining safety and controlling ownership costs. Valve manufacturing must keep up with infrastructure development in pipeline applications, ensuring product specifications meet industry standards. Safety, operational efficiency, and controlling capabilities are key concerns for piping systems in mining, power plants, and water supply. AI and automation policies play a significant role in optimizing performance and reducing fuel consumption. Valve failures can lead to significant downtime and financial losses, making it essential to invest in reliable valve solutions. Valves are essential components in the mining industry, designed to function optimally in extreme conditions. Mining-specific valves are manufactured using materials such as stainless steel, brass, cast iron, bronze, hardened steel, and aluminum due to their robust physical properties. These materials are preferred for their high melting points and durability, making them suitable for various mining applications. However, the prices of these commodities can be affected by inflation, availability, and production levels. To remain competitive, valve manufacturers continually adapt to market fluctuations and focus on delivering high-quality products to meet the industry's demands.



1.1 Multi-turn valves

1.2 Quarter turn valves 1.3 Control valves



2.1 Mineral fuels

2.2 Iron and ferro-alloys

2.3 Non-ferrous metals

2.4 Precious metals 2.5 Industrial minerals



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Multi-turn valves- Multi-turn valves, which include gate valves and globe valves, are essential components in the mining industry for controlling fluid and material flows. Gate valves, known for their linear motion, are used to handle abrasion and slurry in mining processing. These valves feature a gateway that acts as a flow-regulating mechanism, making them suitable for applications where minimum flow restrictions are necessary. Gate valves come in two types: rising stem and non-rising stem, and are popular for their throttling capabilities. Globe valves, another type of multi-turn valve, are preferred for isolation and throttling services in the mining industry. Although they have higher pressure drops compared to other valves, such as gate and ball valves, they are still utilized where the pressure drop across the valve is not a significant controlling factor. Globe valves, like those from Velan, are equipped with precision Acme threads and a polished finish, making them easily adaptable for actuation. Horizontal installation is also possible with globe valves, which is a common practice in the mining industry. New investments in developing countries, particularly in South America and the APAC mining industry, are expected to fuel the demand for multi-turn valves during the forecast period. Therefore, the uses of gate valves and globe valves will significantly contribute to the growth of the multi-turn valves segment and strengthen the expansion of the global valves in mining market.



The Valve market encompasses various types of valve technology and hardware used in mining applications. Valve design includes trunnion ball valves, cryogenic valves, and floating ball valves, among others. Valve regulations play a crucial role in ensuring industrial automation, process control, energy efficiency, operator safety, and industrial safety. Valve documentation is essential for performance improvement, valve sizing, valve selection, and valve certification. Valve testing, asset management, and real-time monitoring are key aspects of valve maintenance. Valve replacement, valve accessories, and valve troubleshooting are common practices in the valve industry. Valve actuation, valve commissioning, and valve training are essential for efficient valve operation. Valve manufacturers, valve distributors, valve suppliers, and valve wholesalers provide a range of valve solutions to meet mining industry needs. Valve standards ensure downtime reduction and ensure compliance with industry regulations. Valve software and valve installation are also important considerations in the valve industry.

The Valves in Mining market is witnessing significant growth due to the modernization of mining operations and the increasing demand for high-quality industrial valves. Balanced diaphragm valves are gaining popularity for their superior flow control capabilities and ability to handle extreme temperatures and pressures. Innovations in material technology have led to the development of advanced valve designs, such as trunnion and ball valves, which offer improved operational efficiency and safety. Remote monitoring and IoT sensors are transforming the mining industry by enabling real-time performance analysis and proactive decision-making. Valves play a crucial role in power plants, oil and gas refining, and pipeline infrastructure, where they are used for flow control, leak detection, and pressure regulation. Valve failures can lead to costly downtime and equipment damage, making controlling capabilities and ownership costs essential considerations. In the mining industry, valves are used in various applications, including water supply, wastewater infrastructure, and crude oil refining. Valve manufacturing is focusing on automation and pipeline application, with a shift towards AI and policy-driven infrastructure development. Valves are essential for protecting equipment, isolating processes, and maintaining product specifications in various industries, including sanitation, fuel, nuclear plants, and steam applications. Pipeline infrastructure development is a significant driver for the valves market, with a focus on flow rates, fluid contamination, and shut-off capabilities. Gate valves and control systems are essential components of piping systems, ensuring the safe and efficient transfer of fluids.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Multi-turn Valves



Quarter Turn Valves

Control Valves

Application



Mineral Fuels



Iron And Ferro-alloys



Non-ferrous Metals



Precious Metals

Industrial Minerals

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

