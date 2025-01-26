CXE Launches Comprehensive On-Demand Training Library To Elevate Employee & Customer Experience Excellence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) January 22nd, 2025, Annapolis, Maryland: CXE is proud to announce the launch of its new On-Demand Training Library, designed to empower organizations with flexible, impactful training programs. This latest offering underscores CXE's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive sustained excellence and innovation across industries.



Comprehensive library for Front-Line Teams and Leadership



The On-Demand Training Library features comprehensive courses tailored to elevate front-line teams and leadership. From mastering customer service fundamentals to advanced leadership strategies, CXE's library provides tools and techniques to build stronger connections, enhance service delivery, and inspire high-performing teams.



Seamless Integration into Organizational Operations



CXE's On-Demand Training Library is now available, allowing organizations to integrate training seamlessly into their operations.



Highlights of the library include:



· Customer Service Mastery: Courses like CX Boot Camp and The Magnificent SMILE equip teams with the skills to exceed customer expectations and create memorable interactions.

· Emotional Intelligence and Mindfulness: Programs like The Power of EI and Stress-less empower participants to navigate challenges with emotional intelligence and resilience.

· Leadership and Team Building: Modules like Coach the Coach and Dive into the Heart of Empathy provide actionable insights for managers to foster collaboration and accountability.

· Sales and Communication Skills: Trainings like 'Be REAL' & 'JUST SELL' and 'Fearless Feedback' enhance team capabilities to drive revenue and foster meaningful connections.



Scalable, Effective Training Solutions



“Our On-Demand Training Library is a game-changer for organizations seeking scalable, effective training solutions,” said Patty Thompson, VP of CX Strategy & Learning Development at CXE.“By offering engaging, self-paced learning opportunities, we empower teams to achieve exceptional customer experiences while adapting to the unique needs of their businesses.”



We'd love to discuss how to retool, rethink and reinvigorate your organization's employee and customer experiences.



About the Author: CXE, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a recognized industry leader, works with airports, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and business and government clients to create some of the nation's most innovative and successful customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs. With a stronghold in the airport arena, CXE is known for designing strategic airport customer experience and service culture programs that span all airport passenger-facing teams.



CXE builds each client strategy utilizing a comprehensive approach to CX and EX, including service measurement, training, recognition and appreciation programs and performance coaching. CXE has earned the trust of airport executives and service partners, including airlines, security, TSA, retail, concessions, and duty-free operations teams in over 100 airports across North America.



CXE brings together some of the industry's most successful customer experience professionals to help clients boost employee engagement, spark customer delight and drive organizational success.



Let's craft a unified and thriving service culture that sets your organization apart.

