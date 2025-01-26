Global One Media Group Introduces Innovative 'Learn & Earn' Program In Partnership With Brandpilot AI Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bastien Boulay, CEO, Global One Media GroupSINGAPORE, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. (“Global One Media” or the“Company”), a leader in investor-focused marketing services, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative 'Learn & Earn' investor engagement program in collaboration with BrandPilot AI Inc. This program provides access to a rapidly growing audience of over 200,000 highly engaged retail shareholders, collectively holding more than $1 billion in assets through an investor education app.This exclusive initiative allows publicly listed companies to connect with verified retail investors via interactive educational modules. By leveraging the app's popularity and BrandPilot AI Inc.'s advanced marketing analytics, companies can showcase their investment opportunities in a format designed to enhance investor understanding and engagement.Through the 'Learn & Earn' program, investors gain insights into participating companies by completing interactive lessons and earning rewards upon completion. This approach empowers companies to effectively communicate their value propositions while fostering meaningful connections with an actively engaged investor audience.Key Benefits of the 'Learn & Earn' Program:- Targeted Investor Engagement: Reach a pre-qualified audience eager to explore investment opportunities.- Interactive Learning Experience: Educate investors with dynamic quizzes and content tailored to their interests.- Data-Driven Insights: Access detailed reports on engagement, watchlist additions, and overall campaign performance."We are thrilled to introduce this transformative initiative, which enables our clients to engage with potential investors in a meaningful and interactive way," said Bastien Boulay, CEO of Global One Media. "By partnering with BrandPilot AI Inc., we are creating a powerful platform that promotes investor education while increasing visibility for publicly listed companies. This initiative reflects our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients."John Beresford, CRO of BrandPilot AI Inc., added, "The 'Learn & Earn' program is specifically designed to address the challenges public companies face in driving investor engagement. By providing actionable and measurable campaign insights, the program ensures companies can attribute increased watchlist inclusions and investments directly to their efforts. With our app's comprehensive analytics, companies can target audiences with precision, maximizing the return on their investment."Global One Media continues to push the boundaries of investor engagement by delivering innovative marketing solutions tailored to help companies connect with their audiences and achieve their awareness goals.For more information about the 'Learn & Earn' program, please visit contact-us/ or contact ....About Global One Media GroupGlobal One Media is a full-service, investor-focused digital marketing agency committed to driving action through effective storytelling, strategic content creation, and targeted distribution. Leveraging a global network of community-driven channels, Global One Media helps public companies dominate their sectors in the digital and social media landscape, tell their stories engagingly, and reach millions of investors worldwide.About BrandPilot AI Inc.BrandPilot AI Inc. is an AI-powered marketing solutions company that helps businesses enhance their outreach, optimize strategies, and achieve growth through data-driven insights.

