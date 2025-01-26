US Coast Guard Conducts Alien Expulsion Flight Operations Between California And Texas

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CALIFORNIA, USA – Today, the Coast Guard conducted several Alien Expulsion Flight Operations between California and Texas, in coordination with US and Border Protection.

“In accordance with the President's Executive Orders, the Coast Guard continues to surge assets and leverage its unique capabilities to protect America's borders, territorial integrity, and sovereignty,” said Adm. Kevin Lunday, the Coast Guard's Acting Commandant.

“Today's operation exemplifies our coordination with our Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense teammates, through which we are detecting, deterring, and interdicting aliens, drug smuggling, and other terrorist or hostile activity before it reaches our border.”

The Coast Guard is coordinating the operations of multiple Coast Guard units in support of this operation. Led by the Eleventh Coast Guard District in California, the Service is surging assets and personnel from around the nation to support the Department of Homeland Security-led operation.

The Coast Guard's current role is to assist with the national transport of aliens to designated locations in Texas and California, where the Department of Defense will transport the aliens internationally.

Related: Securing our Borders – Executive Order January 20, 2025

“ By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), 8 U.S.C. 1101 et seq., and section 301 of title 3, United States Code, it is hereby ordered:

“Section 1. Purpose. Over the last 4 years, the United States has endured a large-scale invasion at an unprecedented level. Millions of illegal aliens from nations and regions all around the world successfully entered the United States where they are now residing, including potential terrorists, foreign spies, members of cartels, gangs, and violent transnational criminal organizations, and other hostile actors with malicious intent.

“Deadly narcotics and other illicit materials have flowed across the border while agents and officers spend their limited resources processing illegal aliens for release into the United States. These catch-and-release policies undermine the rule of law and our sovereignty, create substantial risks to public safety and security, and divert critical resources away from stopping the entry of contraband and fugitives into the United States.

“We have limited information on the precise whereabouts of a great number of these illegal aliens who have entered the United States over the last 4 years.

“This cannot stand. A nation without borders is not a nation, and the Federal Government must act with urgency and strength to end the threats posed by an unsecured border.

“One of my most important obligations is to protect the American people from the disastrous effects of unlawful mass migration and resettlement.

“ My Administration will marshal all available resources and authorities to stop this unprecedented flood of illegal aliens into the United States.”

Meanwhile, secretary of state, Marco Rubio in a press statement on Sunday, said:

“President Trump has made it clear that under his administration, America will no longer be lied to nor taken advantage of. It is the responsibility of each nation to take back their citizens who are illegally present in the United States in a serious and expeditious manner.

“Colombian president Petro had authorized flights and provided all needed authorizations and then canceled his authorization when the planes were in the air. As demonstrated by today's actions, we are unwavering in our commitment to end illegal immigration and bolster America's border security.”

The post US Coast Guard conducts alien expulsion flight operations between California and Texas appeared first on Caribbean News Global .