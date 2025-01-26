Army Chief Visits Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Rapid Intervention Brigade

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 26 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, reaffirmed that the Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Rapid Intervention Brigade receives continuous royal attention and support, including the provision of advanced equipment and technology. The brigade demonstrates high readiness, agility, and professionalism in executing its missions and duties.Maj. Gen. Huneiti emphasized that the Rapid Intervention Brigade serves as a strong backup to the Jordan Armed Forces' (JAF) units and formations, thanks to its highly trained personnel. He underscored that the armed forces maintain peak combat readiness and remain a steadfast shield against any threats to national security. Protecting the Kingdom and preserving its stability and security, he said, is the paramount duty of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) – Arab Army.His remarks came during his visit on Sunday to the brigade's headquarters, where he was received by the brigade commander.During the visit, Huneiti was briefed by the brigade commander on its operational capabilities, training processes, and assigned duties aimed at achieving the highest levels of efficiency and readiness.He also toured a military exhibition showcasing modern weapons, equipment, and vehicles used by the brigade, as well as modifications and upgrades implemented to enhance mission execution.At the conclusion of his visit, attended by senior army officers, Maj. Gen. Huneiti conveyed the appreciation and confidence of His Majesty, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in the brigade. He expressed his admiration for the brigade's exceptional standards, high readiness, and the significant efforts made by its personnel in carrying out their duties.The brigade, established in 2014 as a rapid reaction battalion, was expanded in 2017 into a brigade comprising the 91st Rapid Intervention Battalion, 81st Rapid Intervention Battalion, and 61st Commando Battalion. It also includes female personnel to support its assigned duties.