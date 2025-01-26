France Mass Rape Victim Gisele Pelicot's Daughter Breaks Silence, Talks About Father's Abuse & Mother's Betrayal: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The and emotional fallout from the Dominique Pelicot abuse trial continues to reverberate through his family. As 51 men, including Pelicot, were convicted of heinous crimes, his estranged wife, Gisèle, and their daughter, Caroline Darian, have been caught in a public and painful family rift. While Gisèle tries to rebuild her life in secrecy after divorcing Pelicot, Caroline claims she, too, was victimized by her father, though no evidence supports her allegations.

Family rift deepens amid trial aftermath

Gisèle Pelicot 's lawyer, Stéphane Babonneau, spoke out about the emotional toll of the trial and its impact on the Pelicot family. "When sexual assault happens within families, it tears the family apart, and that's what happened here. It's very sad, that's why sexual assault has such impact even over generations," Babonneau told The Sunday Times, according to a report in co.

The family's rift appears to involve Pelicot's only daughter, Caroline Darian, 46, who claims she too was drugged and attacked by her father, as per the news report. However, no evidence has surfaced to support her allegations. In response, Darian expressed frustration, claiming that her mother, Gisèle, has not supported her criminal complaints. Darian, who has authored a book about her ordeal, said,“Because of my father, I am now losing my mother.”

Gisèle Pelicot's life in hiding

After the conviction of 51 men , including Dominique Pelicot , for crimes such as aggravated rape, Gisèle's life has taken a dramatic turn. Babonneau confirmed that Gisèle, who divorced her husband in the summer of 2024, is now living at a secret address in a small French village. She has stopped using her married name and moved away from the former family home in Mazan, near Avignon, where the abuse occurred.