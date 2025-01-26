Border Guards Down Russian Decoy Drone Using Regular Machine Gun

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards' mobile fire group used a machine gun to destroy Russia's Parodia decoy drone in the sky over Sumy region.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, posting a corresponding video, Ukrinform saw.

Being made of plywood, such a drone is equipped with a Luneberg lens, capable of deceiving radars, appearing on radars as an attack drone. Such tools play a strategic role in Russia's air raids.

With the help of decoy drones, the Russian is trying to create a "corridor" for Shahed one-way attack UAVs, being launched alongside kamikaze UAVs to confuse air defense forces.

By shooting down such decoys in a timely manner, Ukraine's defenders can identify the real threats quicker and focus resources on protecting infrastructure against actual strikes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Sunday, January 26, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down nearly 50 drones launched by the Russians, nine enemy UAV decoys disappeared from radars.

Photo: State Security Service of Ukraine