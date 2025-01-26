National Guard commander presents awards to warriors defending Kharkiv region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) National Guard Commander, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko visited brigades in the Kharkiv region, which are holding back the enemy, particularly in the Kupiansk sector, and examined the situation in the units' area of responsibility. He also presented awards to the soldiers.

Pivnenko said this in a post on social media, Ukrinform reports.

He discussed with the commanders the aspects of combat support, the need for weapons, equipment, drones and EW.

“The soldiers of the brigades continue to effectively perform combat missions, repelling offensive attempts and countering the enemy's superior forces,” the commander said.

Over the past week, the National Guard, together with other units, destroyed more than 50 units of armored and motor vehicles in the Kharkiv region.

Soldiers are also successfully destroying enemy artillery systems. Since the beginning of the year, they have destroyed more than 250 such systems along the front line.

Pivnenko emphasized that effective resistance to the Russian army's offensives is possible mainly thanks to modern technologies, coordinated actions of the National Guard units and cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces.

“The work of our units using drones yields good results: detecting enemy targets, destroying enemy infantry, striking at infantry and equipment concentrations,” he said.

According to the commander, the destroyed samples include multiple launch rocket systems, anti-aircraft missile systems and heavy flamethrower systems of the Russian army.

The Commander presented awards to the National Guard soldiers who distinguished themselves with their courage and bravery, daily work and resilience in the fight against the enemy.