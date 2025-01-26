India Celebrates 76Th Republic Day Displaying Military Might, Cultural Diversity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- India on Sunday displayed its military might and cultural diversity as it marked the 76th Republic Day at Kartavya Path in the capital New Delhi.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto graced the occasion as chief guest and the celebrations, attended by thousands of invitees and spectators, began as Prime Narendra Modi accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff and Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force, paid tribute to fallen at India's National War Memorial to pay respect to brave soldiers who fell defending the frontiers of the nation.

The Kartavya Path, connecting Indian Parliament, Presidential Palace and India Gate, witnessed multi-faceted tableaux from various states and ministries showcasing India's cultural diversity and military prowess.

Modi saluted President Droupadi Murmu and chief guest Prabowo Subianto and national anthem was played out after unfurling the national flag. The parade included a number of units from Indian Army, the Navy, the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force and Railway Protection Force, Cavalry, and members of the Delhi police and military orchestras.

India also showcased achievements in defense sector including advanced missile system, T-90 Tank, war ships, military aircrafts and helicopters.

Apart from 18 marching contingents displaying Indiaآ's military might, the mega event witnessed 31 tableaux from various states, Union Territories, and central government ministries showcasing this year's theme Golden India: Legacy and Progress.

The authorities deployed heavy security in an around the capital and closed several paths leading to the location. Around 7,000 security personnel were deployed to safeguard the capital. State capitals across India, educational institutions and government departments and offices also witnessed various events to mark the Republic Day.

"Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," Modi said in his message to the nation.

India adopted on 26th January, 1950, a new federal constitution after attaining freedom from the British colonial masters on 15th August, 1947 paying the way for general elections in 1952. (end)

