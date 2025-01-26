Kerala's Tribal King Attends 76Th Republic Day Celebrations - Everything To Know About Raman Rajamannan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kerala's Tribal King Raman Rajamannan was among one of the guests invited to the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path. Raman Rajamannan, who is 'king' of Kerala's Mannan community, was spotted at the event his wife Binumol. This marks the first time a Mannan community king attended the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

OR Kelu, who is Kerala's for welfare of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and backward classes, had personally handed over the Republic Day invitation to Raman Rajamannan , as per Mathrubhumi report. Kerala's only tribal king arrived in Delhi on Wednesday with his wife. Their return is scheduled for February 2. During this period of stay, they will meet President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries, apart from visiting various places.

Mannan community king Raman Rajamannan leads a modest life as a farmer in Kozhimala, which is a tribal settlement located in Idukki district. After succeeding Ariyan Raja Mannan , he ascended to the throne in 2012. Notably, Raman Rajamannan is the first literate king of the Mannan tribe and holds an Economics degree from Ernakulam's Maharajas College.

Rajamannan carries the traditional thalappavu headgear at social gatherings and relies on voluntary contributions during festive occasions. The 39-year-old does not have a palace or official vehicle, despite his royal status. The tribal king lives in a simple concrete house and shares the responsibility of managing a local temple with his family.

Head of 300 families of Mannans, the tribal King holds a special place in the rituals and festivities of the Mannan community. According to The Indian Express report, the king has no rights or duties in civil society. Four upa rajas (deputies), one ilayaraja (prince), and a 50-member council of ministers, known as kaanis assist the king in managing community matters.