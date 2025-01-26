South Korean Prosecutors Indict President On Insurrection Charges

Seoul: South Korean prosecutors said they indicted impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Sunday for being the "ringleader" of an insurrection after his abortive declaration of martial law, ordering the suspended leader to remain in detention. In a statement, prosecutors said they had "indicted Yoon Suk Yeol with detention today on charges of being the ringleader of an insurrection".

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.