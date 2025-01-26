Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, PM, First Deputy PM
Date
1/26/2025 5:17:45 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at Al-Seif Palace on Sunday.
His Highness the Amir also received separately His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah. (end)
mt
MENAFN26012025000071011013ID1109129949
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.