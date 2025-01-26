Real Kashmir Play Dempo In I-League Today At TRC

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- After delivering an excellent performance against Sporting Club Bengaluru in their previous game, Real Kashmir FC is set to face Dempo Sports Club Goa in an I-League match on Sunday at TRC Ground here.
The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM, with adequate arrangements made by the team management, police, and other administrative departments.
Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Saturday, Real Kashmir head coach Ishfaq Ahmad acknowledged Dempo Sports Club's strong record in away games.
“They have a good side. We are well-prepared to face them in Sunday's match and are hopeful for a favourable result,” he said.
Reflecting on the team's recent performances, Ishfaq stated the importance of maintaining consistency.
Commenting on the addition of Gnohere Krizo to the squad, he said,“Krizo's signing is a significant boost for the team.”
The Snow Leopards head coach also expressed hope that more football grounds like the TRC Ground would be developed to allow young players to showcase their skills.
Real Kashmir owner Arshad Shawl has urged local fans to come out in large numbers to support the team.
“The presence of our fans motivates the players, and we hope for a strong turnout on Sunday,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dempo Sports Club Goa head coach Samir Naik and player Ashish Sibi also addressed the media, stating that playing against Real Kashmir on their home ground would be a challenging task.
The Snow Leopards need a win in today's game to stay in contention for a first I-League trophy. The team is currently seventh in the standings, having taken 13 points from 9 matches. They won three, drawn four and lost two thus far, scoring 12 goals and conceding nine in the process. In contrast, league leaders Namdhari FC have racked up 20 points from their 10 games. A win would lift RKFC up to fifth in the table.
Real Kashmir is the only I-League club representing J&K, with a squad that includes players from across India, including local talent from Kashmir, as well as international players.
