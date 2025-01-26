Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From January 27 To 31, 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Central is set to announce the new Selic rate this week, while the US Reserve will make its interest rate decision. These events headline a packed economic calendar from January 27 to 31, offering crucial insights for investors and watchers alike.



The week kicks off with the release of the Focus Report on Monday. This Central Bank of Brazil document outlines key market economic forecasts. The same day will see the publication of the Consumer Confidence by the Getulio Vargas Foundation and the Federal Tax Revenue results.



Tuesday marks the beginning of the Chinese New Year holiday, closing local stock exchanges for the week. Japan will release its inflation data and central bank meeting minutes, providing a glimpse into the country's economic health.



Wednesday brings the highly anticipated Selic rate announcement by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom). The last meeting in December 2024 saw a one percentage point increase to 12.25% per year, intensifying the high-interest rate scenario.



The Federal Reserve's interest rate decision will also come on Wednesday afternoon. Last month, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) cut the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%-4.50% per year.



Thursday's agenda includes GDP releases for Germany, the Eurozone, Mexico, and the United States. These figures offer the broadest measure of economic activity, revealing overall growth rates. The European Central Bank will also announce its monetary policy decision.



In Brazil, Thursday will see the release of the General Price Index - Market (IGP-M), commonly known as the rent inflation index. This metric serves as a benchmark for public tariffs and various service contracts.



The week concludes on Friday with German retail sales figures and CPI data. Brazil will release its national unemployment rate and budget surplus, rounding out a week rich with economic indicators.



This diverse array of economic events provides valuable insights into global and local market trends. Investors and analysts will closely monitor these releases, using the data to inform their strategies and decisions in the coming weeks.

Economic Calendar for the Week January 27 to 31, 2025

Monday, January 27

Brazil







8:00 AM – FGV Consumer Confidence



8:25 AM – Focus Bulletin

10:30 AM – Federal Tax Revenue





9:00 AM – Trade Balance





Holiday – Chinese New Year







2:00 AM – CPI

8:50 PM – Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes





Holiday – Chinese New Year





10:45 AM – ECB Press Conference







2:30 PM – Foreign Exchange Flow

6:50 PM – Selic Interest Rate







4:00 PM – Fed Monetary Policy Decision

4:30 PM – FOMC Press Conference





Holiday – Chinese New Year





6:00 AM – GDP







7:00 AM – GDP

8:30 AM – ECB Monetary Policy Decision





8:00 AM – IGP-M (General Market Price Index)





9:00 AM – GDP





8:30 AM – GDP





Holiday – Chinese New Year







4:00 AM – Retail Sales

10:00 AM – CPI







8:00 AM – Unemployment Rate in Brazil

8:30 AM – Budget Surplus

