Football Games for Sunday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts are in for a treat this Sunday, January 26, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.



From intense domestic league clashes to international fixtures, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.



Key fixtures include matches from Serie A, , and La Liga, as well as several South American competitions. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.



Highlights include Milan taking on Parma in Serie A, Tottenham facing Leicester City in the Premier League, and an exciting clash between Barcelona and Valencia in La Liga.



The day concludes with Vasco da Gama facing Portuguesa-RJ in the Cariocão, adding a touch of Brazilian flair to the football feast.



Serie A







8:30 AM – Milan vs Parma

Channels: ESPN and Disney+



11:00 AM – Udinese vs Roma

Channels: Disney+



2:00 PM – Lecce vs Internazionale

Channels: ESPN and Disney+

4:45 PM – Lazio vs Fiorentina

Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+







11:00 AM – Tottenham vs Leicester City

Channels: ESPN and Disney+



11:00 AM – Crystal Palace vs Brentford

Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+



1:30 PM – Aston Villa vs West Ham

Channels: Disney+

4:00 PM – Fulham vs Manchester United

Channels: ESPN and Disney+







10:00 AM – Rayo Vallecano vs Girona

Channels: Disney+



12:15 PM – Real Sociedad vs Getafe

Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+



2:30 PM – Athletic Bilbao vs Leganés

Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

5:00 PM – Barcelona vs Valencia

Channels: Disney+







11:30 AM – Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball

1:30 PM – St. Pauli vs Union Berlin

Channels: Cultura, Nosso Futebol and OneFootball







9:00 AM – Dundee United vs Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

Channels: Disney+



9:30 AM – Chelsea vs Arsenal (English Women's League)

Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+



11:00 AM – Nantes vs Lyon (Ligue 1)

Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV



2:45 PM – Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh (Saudi Championship)

Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr



6:30 PM – São Paulo vs Corinthians (Paulistão)

Channels: Record and Youtube/@CazeTV

9:00 PM – Vasco da Gama vs Portuguesa-RJ (Cariocão)

Channels: Band, Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr



This Sunday's lineup offers a diverse range of matches across multiple leagues and competitions, ensuring an exciting day of football for fans around the world.