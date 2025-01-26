Football Games For Sunday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Sunday, January 26, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.
From intense domestic league clashes to international fixtures, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from Serie A, Premier League , and La Liga, as well as several South American competitions. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Highlights include Milan taking on Parma in Serie A, Tottenham facing Leicester City in the Premier League, and an exciting clash between Barcelona and Valencia in La Liga.
The day concludes with Vasco da Gama facing Portuguesa-RJ in the Cariocão, adding a touch of Brazilian flair to the football feast.
Serie A
8:30 AM – Milan vs Parma
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
11:00 AM – Udinese vs Roma
Channels: Disney+
2:00 PM – Lecce vs Internazionale
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
4:45 PM – Lazio vs Fiorentina
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Premier League
11:00 AM – Tottenham vs Leicester City
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
11:00 AM – Crystal Palace vs Brentford
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
1:30 PM – Aston Villa vs West Ham
Channels: Disney+
4:00 PM – Fulham vs Manchester United
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
La Liga
10:00 AM – Rayo Vallecano vs Girona
Channels: Disney+
12:15 PM – Real Sociedad vs Getafe
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
2:30 PM – Athletic Bilbao vs Leganés
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
5:00 PM – Barcelona vs Valencia
Channels: Disney+
Bundesliga
11:30 AM – Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball
1:30 PM – St. Pauli vs Union Berlin
Channels: Cultura, Nosso Futebol and OneFootball
Other Notable Matches
9:00 AM – Dundee United vs Rangers (Scottish Premiership)
Channels: Disney+
9:30 AM – Chelsea vs Arsenal (English Women's League)
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
11:00 AM – Nantes vs Lyon (Ligue 1)
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
2:45 PM – Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh (Saudi Championship)
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
6:30 PM – São Paulo vs Corinthians (Paulistão)
Channels: Record and Youtube/@CazeTV
9:00 PM – Vasco da Gama vs Portuguesa-RJ (Cariocão)
Channels: Band, Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
This Sunday's lineup offers a diverse range of matches across multiple leagues and competitions, ensuring an exciting day of football for fans around the world.
