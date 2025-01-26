Russia pledges to take all necessary actions to safeguard its interests in Baltic Sea

(MENAFN) Russia has pledged to take all necessary actions to safeguard its interests in the Baltic Sea in response to increased activities in the region, according to Deputy Foreign Aleksandr Grushko. This statement follows NATO's announcement in January of its Baltic Sentry mission, aimed at patrolling the sea after the damage to key underwater cables last year.



Grushko rejected the idea of NATO turning the Baltic Sea into its “internal lake,” insisting that Russia would not allow such a scenario. He emphasized that Russia would protect its military interests in the region, although specific countermeasures would depend on NATO’s actions in the area.



He also expressed skepticism that NATO’s deployment of around ten vessels for the Baltic Sentry mission would be sufficient to control the sea. While Russia advocates for cooperation and trade in the Baltic, Grushko warned of closely monitoring NATO's rhetoric and activities in the region.



Earlier, Russian officials, including former Security Council head Nikolay Patrushev, raised concerns that NATO's expansion, particularly with the inclusion of Sweden and Finland, was part of an effort to transform the Baltic Sea into a strategic area controlled by the alliance.

