Return of US President Trump to power gets considered as dramatic but expected

(MENAFN) The return of US President Donald to power has been dramatic but expected. Unlike his previous surprise victory, this time his rise seems intentional, with a unified Party and the establishment adjusting to his dominance. Trump's approach now has the chance to materialize with minimal opposition, as he seeks to make his vision a reality during his two years in office.



Trump's worldview has remained consistent for decades, aiming for American supremacy, but in a transactional, utilitarian way. He prioritizes alliances, institutions, and relationships that benefit the US materially, dismissing those that demand sacrifices without offering returns. Trump's America is not interested in global leadership or moral authority but in extracting benefits from every interaction and using coercion when necessary.



Although Trump is known for his tough stance, he avoids military conflict, preferring economic warfare through trade wars and aggressive negotiations. This strategy often targets US allies, challenging the international system built after the Cold War. For Russia, Trump's return offers both opportunities and challenges. While his disdain for the liberal world order may open doors for pragmatic deals, his lack of interest in resolving deeper conflicts—like Ukraine—means his approach falls short of addressing Russia's security concerns. His preference for simple deals and avoiding historical disputes makes complex issues like Ukraine difficult to address under his leadership.

