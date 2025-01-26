Rise of Trump to presidency once again signals noticeable cultural shift in U.S.

(MENAFN) The rise of Donald to the presidency once again signals a noticeable cultural shift in the U.S., as a growing wave of conservatism permeates American society. According to recent reports from influential outlets like the Wall Street Journal, both socially and economically conservative values are gaining traction. show that in 2023, 38% of Americans identified as socially conservative—the highest rate since 2012—and the number of economically conservative individuals was also at its peak. This cultural change is evident in various aspects of American life, such as the popularity of MAGA-branded merchandise and conservative stances in entertainment.



In his piece, Walter Russell Mead also highlights the resurgence of American exceptionalism, pointing to the unusual coalition between right-wing populism and high-tech capitalism. Mead argues that this partnership, despite its internal tensions, could lead to a powerful American resurgence. Trump’s return to power could pave the way for a renewed sense of American dominance, not just at home but also abroad. However, some question whether the rest of the world would still accept U.S. primacy or if the global community’s stance will change.



The broader cultural shift in the U.S., focused on social conservatism, is not limited to America. Globally, from Russia to India to parts of Europe, traditional values are on the rise. This growing conservative backlash against liberal agendas has already had political implications in several countries, including Russia’s long-standing embrace of family values policies and the emergence of new political parties in Germany and Sweden that combine economic justice with cultural conservatism. As this movement continues to spread, it could have significant consequences for both domestic and international politics, shaping the future of global relations and U.S. foreign policy.

