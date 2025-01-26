US company establishes USD300mn AI-fortified doomsday bunker

(MENAFN) A luxurious, members-only doomsday bunker is under development in Virginia by US-based company SAFE (Strategically Armored & Fortified Environments). The $300 million underground fortress, designed to protect the world's elite during apocalyptic events, will feature AI-driven medical suites, indoor pools, a bowling alley, and other high-end amenities. Set to open in 2026, the project, called Aerie, will accommodate 625 individuals at a hefty price of $20 million per person.



Aerie is designed to provide ultimate luxury and safety, offering cutting-edge medical technology and wellness programs. It will include AI-powered treatments, hyperbaric chambers, an ice plunge room, and an IV therapy room to enhance well-being. For added security, most of the facility is underground, with interactive walls and lighting effects creating an above-ground illusion. SAFE plans to expand its residential bunkers across 50 US states, aiming to protect the wealthy from potential global disasters.

