UN High Commissioner for Refugees urges for removal of Western sanctions on Syria

(MENAFN) UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has urged for the removal of Western sanctions on Syria, describing them as a "key" obstacle to the return of refugees following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. Grandi made his comments during a news conference on Saturday evening, shortly after meeting with Syria's new administration leader, Ahmed al-Shara. He emphasized that the sanctions are currently a major barrier to the safe return of refugees, noting that they make investment in Syria nearly impossible. Grandi called for a reassessment of these sanctions, with the hope of eventually lifting them.



To ensure the return of refugees is sustainable, Grandi stressed the need to revive the economy, restore essential services, and ensure security through a significant reconstruction effort. He also expressed optimism, stating, "We have an opportunity in this country that we haven't had in decades, and I think we should seize it." Syria's new administration has consistently advocated for the lifting of sanctions, which have significantly impacted the country's economy throughout the civil war. On Friday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced from Damascus that Saudi Arabia is working to help Syria in securing the lifting of sanctions, citing "positive messages" from both the U.S. and the European Union. The U.S. has already eased some sanctions following Assad’s fall, and the European Union is set to discuss the matter at their upcoming foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on January 27.

