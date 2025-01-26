JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. Strengthens Road Safety Commitment in Collaboration with Delhi Traffic Police

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 24, 2025: Reinforcing its unwavering commitment to road safety, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., a leader in the tyre manufacturing industry, partnered with the Delhi Traffic Police to organize a comprehensive Road Safety Awareness Week. This initiative, held as part of National Road Safety Month (January 1–31, 2025) spearheaded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), aimed to foster responsible driving habits and reduce road accidents.



Under the theme ‘Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha,’ the initiative commenced on January 16, 2025, at the Delhi Police Traffic Training Park, BKS. The program featured a series of engaging awareness activities conducted at high-traffic zones across the city. In collaboration with the Delhi Traffic Police, JK Tyre intensified its efforts to promote road safety and instil safer driving practices. Over six days, the company conducted interactive sessions at key traffic intersections, including ITO, Connaught Place, Punjabi Bagh, and Dhaula Kuan. These sessions emphasized crucial safety measures such as adherence to traffic rules, the importance of wearing helmets and seat belts, and the dangers of mobile phone usage while driving.



Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Srinivasu Allaphan, Director – Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre, stated, “For over three decades, JK Tyre has been at the forefront of road safety awareness and education. We take immense pride in supporting this cause through our National Road Safety Month initiatives. Ensuring road safety remains a top priority for us, and our cutting-edge products, such as SMART Tyres and Puncture Guard Tyres, have significantly contributed to enhancing driver safety. These innovations empower drivers by providing real-time alerts on potential issues, enabling preventive action and reducing accident risks. Through our sustained efforts, we remain dedicated to creating safer roads for all.”



Beyond this impactful initiative, JK Tyre continues to lead various road safety education programs through strategic collaborations with authorities. The company actively trains truckers, drivers, school children, and the general public on vital safe driving practices. Additionally, JK Tyre’s flagship annual event, the JK Tyre - Constitution Club Rally for Parliamentarians, garners participation from Members of Parliament, diplomats, and policymakers to champion the cause of road safety in the national capital.



National Road Safety Month serves as a crucial platform to reinforce the significance of safe driving habits and the collective responsibility required to make Indian roads safer. Through such initiatives, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. remains steadfast in its mission to drive change and foster a culture of responsible road usage.





