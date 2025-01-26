Strong 2024 for UD Trucks as Brand Strengthens Growth in GCC and Presence in African Markets

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) Middle East, January 23, 2025 – UD Trucks has enjoyed another strong year across the Middle East, East, and North Africa (MEENA) region, with sales up by 26 percent to cement its position as the fastest growing truck brand in the region, while simultaneously expanding its footprint in key East African markets and growing its aftersales service offering.



In 2025, the brand will look to optimize further growth by strengthening its presence in the heavy and medium duty truck segments and continuing its focus on the customer experience.



UD Trucks has registered a 50 percent increase in truck sales in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, demonstrating clearly the attractiveness of UD Value proposition, to our customers in the region. In Saudi Arabia, the brand had significant growth in the heavy duty segment, and positions itself as the true challenger in this big market. UD Trucks is playing a pivotal role in the Kingdom’s construction sector, supporting its rapid infrastructure development. Also, in medium duty, UD Trucks solidified its position in waste management and city distribution.





MENAFN26012025003710014708ID1109129556