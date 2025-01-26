Value of Türkiye's export of domestic defense products reach USD7.2B last year

(MENAFN) Last year, Türkiye's domestically produced defense products gained significant global recognition, achieving an all-time high export value of nearly USD7.2 billion. The nation’s defense sector has entered a period of remarkable growth, playing a pivotal role in strengthening allied military forces around the world. Türkiye currently is positioned 11th among global defense exporters, with its advancements in mass production, research and development, as well as technological innovation driving its growing influence in the global defense market.



Domestic deliveries of defense products have contributed an impressive USD40 billion to the Turkish economy. Turkish defense goods were exported to more than 180 countries, covering a wide array of sectors, including land, naval, aerial, and advanced weaponry systems, more than 4,500 land vehicles were delivered to 40 countries, while 140 naval platforms reached more than 10 nations. Furthermore, Turkish-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) were exported to more than 50 countries, and three nations received Turkish-built corvettes.



Other significant exports included 1,200 electro-optical and stabilized weapons systems, radar systems delivered to 10 countries, and 1,500 loitering munitions sent to 11 nations. Also, rifles and pistols were supplied to 111 nations, and the TAI Hurkus ground attack aircraft was sold to two countries.



Haluk Gorgun, leader of Türkiye’s Defense Industry Agency (SSB), pointed out the country’s growing defense capabilities, with over 80 percent of the technology used in its defense products being indigenous.

MENAFN26012025000045015839ID1109129547