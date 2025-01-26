Swarnim Bharat: Honouring India’s Heritage and Vision for the Future

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) India’s historic journey since becoming a Republic is a testament to its resilience, innovation and unity. As we mark 76 years of this remarkable chapter, we celebrate the world’s largest democracy – a nation that has not only preserved its rich heritage but has also emerged as a global powerhouse.

India's economic, social and technological strides position it as a beacon of resilience and opportunity on the global stage. Today, India is recognized as one of the world’s largest economies, projected to reach a GDP of $5 trillion by 2027, and a cornerstone of innovation with over 100 unicorn startups. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, transformative initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India, and Startup India, have laid the foundation for sustainable progress.

India’s heritage is its cornerstone – a legacy of art, science, philosophy and culture, that has enriched the world. The world looks to India for its spiritual depth, embodied in ancient texts like the Vedas and Upanishads, and for its contributions to mathematics, such as the concept of zero developed by Aryabhata. Architectural marvels like the Taj Mahal, Konark Sun Temple, and the Ajanta and Ellora Caves are UNESCO-recognized symbols of India's artistic brilliance. India’s classical music and dance forms including Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and the compositions of legendary musicians like Tyagaraj, have transcended borders, enriching global culture. Festivals such as Diwali, Eid, Christmas, and Onam showcase the diversity and unity of a nation that thrives on its pluralistic identity.

At the same time, this heritage of innovation and inclusivity extends to modern times. From becoming the first nation to land on the Moon’s south pole to leading conversations on global challenges during its G20 Presidency, India has proven its ability to honour its traditions while embracing modernity. India’s duality is highlighted in achievements in the MSME sector, which employs 110 million people and contributes significantly to the economy, remains a pillar of grassroots empowerment. Landmark policies like the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, covering 280 million citizens, underscore India’s commitment to equitable healthcare.

As one of India’s top three healthcare providers, Aster DM Healthcare is deeply embedded in the nation’s story of development. With a network of 19 hospitals, 13 clinics, 217 pharmacies and 243 labs and PECs in India alone, Aster has grown alongside India’s evolving healthcare landscape. Our commitment extends beyond clinical excellence; it is rooted in a vision to uplift communities and contribute to the welfare of the Indian populace. The merger with Quality Care India Ltd, which positions the company as one of the Top 3 Hospital Chains in India, enables us further to deliver on our commitment.

As an Indian who has lived and worked abroad for decades, I remain deeply inspired by the nation’s resilience and ambition. The entire Indian expatriate community in the UAE, constituting over 3.5 million people, resonates deeply with India’s story. For decades, these individuals have been integral to the UAE’s development while maintaining strong ties to their homeland. At Aster, we are proud to serve as a bridge between the two nations. Through our healthcare facilities across the GCC and India, we cater to the needs of this vibrant community, ensuring access to world-class healthcare.

On this Republic Day, let us honour the sacrifices of those who built our nation and the visionaries who continue to propel it forward. India’s story is one of perseverance, innovation, and unity – a narrative that inspires Indians worldwide to contribute to its legacy.





MENAFN26012025004172003788ID1109129453