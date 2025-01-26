Global Stage Set in Riyadh as Ministry of Sports Leads World Stadiums and Arenas Summit

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – With the support of the Ministry of Sport, the World Stadiums and Arenas Summit will be held at the Mandarin Al Faisaliah on April 29-30, 2025, the only dedicated summit hosted by the Government of KSA focusing on the development of stadiums and arenas in the Kingdom. This landmark summit will catalyze the Kingdom's ambitious initiative to construct eco friendly world-class sports facilities, affirming Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a global sports hub with sustainability goals taking center stage in all aspects of the country’s sports development.

The summit is poised to serve as a crucial platform for global industry leaders in sports facility development, world-renowned architects, sustainability experts, and technological innovators. The agenda is meticulously designed to foster rich discussions about the future of stadium design and construction with a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, smart technologies, and enhancing fan experiences.

In a statement, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud, Minister of Sport, expressed great enthusiasm and said, “The sports sector is witnessing changes and the latest steps taken by the Kingdom's Vision 2030 are visible. We are currently studying the governance of sports economy and the government seeks to facilitate those entering the Saudi sports sector, whether it is for investment reasons, for building academies or for developing athletes.”

As Saudi Arabia strides towards a transformative future in sports, the World Stadiums and Arenas Summit represents a pivotal platform for global experts to collaborate and contribute to the country’s vision of developing sustainable and technologically advanced sports venues. The event underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge design and sustainable practices into sports infrastructure in readiness to host major global sports events."

The summit will delve into essential topics including the use of eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient designs in stadium construction, the latest trends in modular and multi-functional venues, the integration of AI, IoT, and data-driven solutions to enhance stadium operations, and innovative strategies to boost fan engagement and experience. Additionally, the discussions will extend to investment and legacy planning to ensure the long-term utility and profitability of sports facilities post-major events.

Saudi Arabia's rise as a prime destination for global sports is backed by significant investments in infrastructure capable of hosting major events like the AFC Asian Cup 2027, the Asian Winter Games 2029, and the FIFA World Cup 2034. These investments are crucial to the Kingdom's economic diversification goals under Saudi Vision 2030 and position the nation at the forefront of the global sports venue market.

Anticipated to attract over1000 delegates, the summit will feature 45+ expert speakers and 120+ sponsors and exhibitors from over 50 countries. It will offer interactive project showcases, presentations, and case studies that highlight the latest innovations and strategies in sports facility development and in shaping the future of the sports infrastructure industry in Saudi Arabia.





