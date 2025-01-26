(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, 24th January 2025: Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, has launched its latest flagship offering in the audio category, the Noise Airwave Max 5 Headphones. A successor to Noise Airwave Max 4 Headphones, it is here to raise the bar for premium sound and comfort. Designed for audiophiles and multitaskers, the Noise Airwave Max 5 Headphones combine best-in-class technology and ergonomic design to deliver an unparalleled listening experience. Its carefully crafted earcups add a touch of sophistication, perfectly blending style and functionality. With High Fidelity Acoustics and 40mm Driver, these headphones ensure crystal-clear audio that captures every detail while Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 50dB allows users to block out distractions and immerse themselves in their favourite soundscapes. The new headphones further boast an impressive 80-hour playtime on a single charge, ensuring non-stop sonic bliss.

Whether at work, gaming, travelling, or simply unwinding, the headphones promise to be the ultimate audio companion. Its low latency of up to 30ms ensures flawless sound synchronization for an immersive experience. The 3D Spatial Audio takes this to another level, serving theatre-like sound depth and precision for entertainment and gaming enthusiasts. On the other hand, the Dual Pairing functionality allows users to switch effortlessly between devices and makes multitasking seamless. One can instantly connect any 2 of their gadgets at a time, be it smartphones, tablets or laptops and dive straight into their desired auditory journey. The premium aesthetics and intricate build make these headphones a true style statement.

The Noise Airwave Max 5 Headphones further sport Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), enabling impeccable call quality by filtering out ambient noise, no matter the environment. It becomes easy for users to hear and be heard without any distortions. The bluetooth version 5.4 guarantees faster transmission speeds, improved range, and effortless pairing, adding to the overall usage pattern. Crafted for those with an active lifestyle, they come with an IPX5 rating, extending reliable sweat and water resistance. If you're hitting the gym, running in the rain, or exploring the great outdoors, these headphones are built to keep up with your every move besides guaranteeing exceptional performance in any environment.





MENAFN26012025006083013243ID1109129445