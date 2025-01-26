KFSHRC in Arab Health 2025…Sharing Best Practices in Healthcare Innovation and Excellence

(MENAFN- Hewar Group) Riyadh

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) announced it will be participating in the premier healthcare event, Arab Health 2025, exploring opportunities and addressing critical challenges in the regional healthcare sector.

Anticipating over 60000 visitors, the 50th Arab Health event will have its doors open from January 27-30 and will delve into the future of healthcare, emphasising collaborative solutions and investment opportunities.

KFSHRC’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Dr. Björn Zoëga will represent KFSHRC at the panel titled ‘Investing in KSA’s Healthcare Future: Achieving Vision 2030’. He will bring valuable insights into the hospital’s breakthrough healthcare innovations and their impact on fostering medical tourism in Saudi Arabia. Discussions will feature advanced diagnostics and personalized treatments, shedding light on KFSHRC’s pioneering role in enhancing access to robotic surgery and promoting telemedicine. Dr. Zoëga will also discuss how KFSHRC integrates AI to optimize workflows - through its Centre for Healthcare Intelligence (CHI) - and enhance patient experiences and treatment outcomes.

KFSHRC will be featured in a booth at the medical expo showcasing its Centres of Excellence, including the Oncology, Organ Transplant, and Heart Centres, in addition to its International Services. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about KFSHRC’s ongoing efforts to leverage the latest tech solutions. They will experience first-hand the transformative potential of the hospital’s medical solutions, cementing its position as a Regional healthcare leader.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre is a 2443-bed tertiary/quaternary care hospital with facilities in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It has over 17,000 employees from over 63 nationalities. KFSHRC specialises in inpatient and outpatient medical care, with excellent centres in Oncology, Organ Transplantation, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurosciences, and Genetic Diseases. It is recognised and ranked globally as one of the top hospitals, as on Newsweek’s and Brand Finance's World's Best Hospitals—Top 250 lists. KFSHRC’s International Services adhere to the highest global standards, reflected in the performance of 5K+ bone marrow and 4K+ solid organ transplants, 3K+ robotic-assisted procedures, 2K+ submitted cardiovascular inpatients annually, and much more.





