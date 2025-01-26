Careem and Shawerma Reem offer free shawarma for a limited time in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, UAE – January 24, 2025: Careem Food and Shawerma Reem bring back their popular ‘free shawarma’ promotion for a limited time in Abu Dhabi. On January 27th, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, customers can enjoy free shawarma (up to AED 30 per order) only through Careem Food.



Shawerma Reem took Abu Dhabi by storm during the ‘free shawarma’ promotion on January 13th, selling out in two hours on Careem Food. The overwhelming demand saw Careem’s delivery captains queuing up outside the restaurant, leading to a temporary shortage of shawarma meat. Downtown Abu Dhabi saw the highest demand, with over 75% of orders delivered to Al Khalidiya, Al Bateen, and Corniche, followed by Al Reem Island and Al Rowdah.

Ranked among the world's top shawarma destinations and celebrated as one of Jordan’s most iconic brands, Shawerma Reem has been serving customers since 1975 with a single-item menu: meat shawarma. It made its UAE debut last November with its first branch in Abu Dhabi, offering deliveries only through Careem Food.

Careem Food, which expanded to Abu Dhabi in 2024, now serves the entire city with fresh and timely deliveries. Notable highlights include a 3-minute delivery for a Popeyes meal and a 6-minute delivery for a Raising Cane’s order last year. In the event that an order surpasses the promised ETA, Careem offers a reimbursement of AED 1 for every minute the order is late.



Abu Dhabi residents and visitors can order from their favorites via Careem Food, including Allo Beirut, P.F. Chang’s, Gazebo, Bait El Khetyar, % Arabica, Pizza Di Rocco, along with fast food favorites and local cafes. Careem Plus members enjoy exclusive perks, including free delivery on food and grocery orders, discounts on rides, Careem Bike, and more, saving an average of AED 300 monthly for a membership fee of AED 19.

To enjoy free shawarma and explore Careem Plus benefits in Abu Dhabi, download the latest version of the Careem app and select " Food" from the home screen.





