Major Developers Welcomes Legendary Footballer Francesco Totti as Brand Adviser

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – 23 January 2025– Major Developers, one of the UAE's leading real estate innovators, announced its partnership with global football icon Francesco Totti.

Renowned for his world-class career at AS Roma and his commitment to excellence, Totti will serve as Major Developers’ brand adviser, lending his legacy of trust and achievement to represent the company’s vision and values.

This collaboration coincides with the remarkable success of Major Developers’ flagship project, Manta Bay, on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Phase One of the AED 1 billion project was sold out, reflecting strong demand for luxury living that combines sophisticated design, state-of-the-art amenities, and a commitment to sustainability.

Francesco Totti is widely recognized for his remarkable career in football, including captaining AS Roma for 19 seasons and achieving major milestones such as winning the FIFA World Cup in 2006. His dedication, leadership, and skill align closely with Major Developers’ mission to create communities that foster trust and deliver enduring value.



Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developers, commented on the collaboration: “This partnership with Francesco Totti reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence. Totti’s legacy of dedication and vision aligns perfectly with our mission to create transformative developments that leave a lasting impact. Beyond enhancing our global recognition, Totti’s role as brand adviser will involve providing insights that contribute to the evolution of our projects, ensuring they continue to set new benchmarks in quality, design, and sustainability. This collaboration signifies our shared ambition to redefine modern living and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Francesco Totti said: “I am honoured to join Major Developers in this exciting journey.” He added: “Their dedication to creating world-class developments resonates with my own values of striving for excellence and innovation. I look forward to contributing my perspective to the creative process, helping to shape visionary projects that not only meet but exceed expectations. Together, we will work to elevate Major Developers’ offerings and redefine what luxury living means for discerning investors and homeowners alike.”

This collaboration underscores Major Developers’ commitment to raising international awareness about its groundbreaking real estate projects. By associating with a global personality like Francesco Totti, the company aims to demonstrate its profile on the world stage while emphasizing the trustworthiness, quality, and strategic innovation of its developments.

Francesco Totti’s partnership with Major Developers highlights the company’s dedication to creating developments that stand the test of time, much like Totti’s enduring legacy in football. His role as a brand adviser will focus on fostering deeper engagement with Major Developers’ growing audience while emphasizing the long-term value and impact of its projects.





